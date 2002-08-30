HMO WILL END PRACTICE OF WITHHOLDING DOCTORS' FEES

Independent Health announced Thursday that it would end a common HMO practice detested by physicians in which a portion of their fee is withheld to encourage them to stay within a health plan's budget.

If a doctor stays within budget, he gets the so-called "withhold" at the end of the year. If he doesn't stay within budget, he loses money.

This is one of the various financial incentives HMOs have devised to reward doctors to cut costs, follow HMO rules and adopt quality initiatives. However, critics complain withholds unfairly deny doctors compensation they've earned, encourage physicians to limit care and erode the trust between doctor and patient.

"Withholds have been thought to be a good way to have doctors share the financial risks in an industry that has a lot of unnecessary care and variation in the way physicians practice. But we've seen that they are unfair and encompass so much activity in an office that doctors didn't know what they did wrong," said Dr. Michael Cropp, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Independent Health.

Physicians greeted the news with cautious optimism.

"Independent Health is headed down the right path and deserves praise. But it's a little like someone who says they're going to stop kicking you in the shins. I'm not sure there's a reason to celebrate," said Dr. Donald Copley, president of the Erie County Medical Society.

About 2,700 area doctors participate in Independent Health, which has 360,000 members in the Buffalo Niagara region.

The withholds currently represent 5 percent of the negotiated fees of primary care physicians and 10 percent for specialists, although they have been as high as 30 percent in years past. Withheld fees amount to nearly $14 million, officials said.

The withhold policy will be eliminated starting Jan. 1 for doctors who use the Internet to confirm that patients belong to Independent Health and to determine their level of benefits, as well as to process

referrals and submit medical claims.

Cropp said 70 percent of the physicians associated with the health maintenance organization currently submit medical claims electronically and 40 percent use their computers for the other services. He said all doctors need is an Internet connection to comply with the HMO's condition for eliminating the withhold.

In another piece of its new policy, Independent Health said it plans to expand the number of quality benchmarks it rewards physicians for meeting and to increase the fees for some of them.

As is common in managed care, Independent Health devises benchmarks that attempt to improve quality of care, such as percentage of patients vaccinated or screened for cancer. The quality initiative looks at five measures of quality: patient satisfaction, physician access, colorectal cancer screening rates, and mammography and immunization rates. It will be expanded to include measures for asthma and diabetes.

The rewards are as high as $2.50 per patient per month. That may seem small but can amount to tens of thousands of dollars, considering that one physician practice may have thousands of patients.

With the addition of the two new disease measures, the pool of quality incentive dollars available to qualifying physicians will increase to $6.4 million, according to the HMO.

Cropp expressed confidence that Independent Health can change its payment system and keep insurance premiums competitive with rates at Univera Healthcare and Community Blue, the HMO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York.

Copley said he questioned the entire philosophy of trying to change the way physicians practice through financial incentives, whether the incentives are punitive like withholds or rewards of extra money for meeting quality measures.

"Withholds are particularly bad. But rewards also distort physician behavior, even rewards to do the right thing. They should be a token amount, and not so much of an incentive that they become a way to make a living," he said.

Copley acknowledged that the HMO has challenged physicians to come up with a better way to encourage doctors to adopt the most current and best medical practices. And, Cropp said progress may come when computers play a larger role in medicine and doctors use electronic medical records to track their patients.

"It's true that it should be an inherent part of the profession to do the right thing," said Cropp. "But doctors have too many things to pay attention to. With incremental rewards for the right activity, we can help them focus and set the foundation for a better system."

How do patients feel about withholds?

A study published last year by researchers at Harvard Medical School suggests that many people don't know how their physicians are paid and how different payment methods may affect their care.

The study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that while only about half of respondents felt they should be informed about how their doctors are paid, most felt that some common financial incentives, such as withholds, would adversely affect their care.

e-mail: hdavis@buffnews.com