FRAUD CHARGES PERSIST AS MAYORAL RECALL FAILS

Mayor Anthony M. Masiello acknowledged "some discontent" among voters but vowed to face the city's challenges head-on after an attempt to force a referendum on removing him from office failed Thursday.

"It has been a distraction, but it's time to move forward," Masiello said.

Erie County's Democratic and Republican elections commissioners Thursday invalidated 10,022 of the 21,129 signatures on former Mayor James D. Griffin's recall petition, meaning the recall attempt fell short by 3,429 signatures.

Griffin refused to comment on the Board of Elections decision.

Though Masiello said he planned to move on to other issues, Terrence M. Connors, his lawyer was not ready to forgive and forget.

"The Board of Elections cut the count in half without even considering most of the forgeries or other improprieties that we uncovered," Connors said. "We expect the district attorney to take a long, hard look at this."

Indeed, the elections commissioners said they had talked to District Attorney Frank J. Clark and plan to send him information about a pattern that they said made the petition suspect.

"During our review of the petition, we did determine that there may be a level of fraud involved," said Laurence F. Adamczyk, Democratic elections commissioner.

Even so, the commissioners did not invalidate the signatures they suspected were fraudulent.

"We, under the law, cannot rule on fraud," Adamczyk said. "However, we do have an obligation to report it.

"The district attorney is a very busy guy," Adamczyk added. "We don't like to send over a petition fraud case. Obviously, there are murderers and other types of criminals to deal with; however, there is a pattern that became apparent in our examination."

While Masiello's aides asserted the recall petition is rife with fraud and forgeries, the Board of Elections said the possible instances of fraud they intend to point out to Clark are limited to a few of

the people who circulated the petition and a few sheets of the petition.

"We're talking a few hundred signatures," said Ralph M. Mohr, Republican elections commissioner.

The board would be able to send more signatures to Clark for review if officials had looked more closely for fraud, Connors said.

"They don't even look at the fraud most of the time," Connors said. "Their review is primarily technical," making sure the signers are registered voters and live at the listed address.

"The fact they sent over one is significant," he said.

The election commissioners' suspicion of fraud is "no reflection on the filers of the petition" or on the many others who obtained signatures, Mohr said.

The commissioners stressed that the apparent fraudulent signatures were limited to certain people who circulated the petition -- not every circulator.

In some cases, the handwriting on signatures in portions of the petition appeared similar. Also, the petition included signatures from people who previously notified the board that they had moved, yet their old address was listed.

"On one of the pages, everybody was listed in alphabetical order, as if (someone) had taken the names from a phone book," Mohr said.

Adamczyk said Clark would have to decide if any laws were broken or if criminal charges should be filed.

Board employees began a line-by-line review of the petition when Griffin submitted it Aug. 6.

"We devoted many man-hours to this project, putting over 30 board employees on the review of the petition," Mohr said. "Both Commissioner Adamczyk and myself for the past two weeks have reviewed the petition and the work of the staff. We feel very confident in the determination that we made."

Pairs of board employees, one a Democrat and the other a Republican, scrutinized each signature to make sure the signer was a qualified Buffalo voter as of last November's general election. Board employees also checked dates on the petition, to make sure that people had signed no more than 30 days before the day the petition was filed. They also made sure those who witnessed people signing the petition were qualified electors.

In cases that raised doubts, board employees compared signatures on the petition with those on file at the board.

The Board of Elections gave City Clerk Charles L. Michaux a report that said the board disqualified:

8,657 signatures because the individuals could not be identified as qualified Buffalo voters.

728 signatures because they were not properly witnessed.

56 signatures because they were obtained more than 30 days before the petition was filed with the city clerk.

332 signatures because the signers did not include a street address or the date the petition was signed.

241 signatures because the signers were not Buffalo voters at the time of the 1998 gubernatorial election, one of the requirements of the City Charter.

Eight signatures because they came from individuals who signed the petition more than once.

The commissioners counted as valid the 1,150 signatures on the petition that were witnessed by someone who was not registered at the time of the 1998 gubernatorial election. There's a question as to whether these signatures are valid, the commissioners said, but they said that question would be better left to the city corporation counsel and the courts. The right answer to that question would not change the commissioners' ruling either way.

The board also found Masiello's signature on the petition, an obvious error.

"That may not have been a fraud. It may have been somebody pulling a prank," Mohr said.

The board's decision could face a legal challenge by the losing side.

"There could be court challenges," Mohr said. "However, I think we've done a thorough job. We have reported the findings out in a number of different categories, and I don't believe there is a sufficient basis on which a court could overturn our determination."

Connors, Masiello's attorney, has filed lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of Griffin's petition and the legality of Buffalo's recall law.

Masiello said the Board of Elections finding was "consistent" with what about 100 of the mayor's volunteers found as they scrutinized 960 pages of signatures.

"I'm fully cognizant of some discontent," the mayor said. "I plan to meet those responsibilities and challenges head-on."

