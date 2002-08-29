SCHOLARLY SPIRITS

"Possession" should have been a catastrophe. But it's not. In fact, it's rather good in its ultra-romantic way and even, if you stay with it, quite moving at the end.

Here, surely, was one of the worst movie ideas of the new millennium, thus far - a movie version of a much-loved and even brilliant novel whose very nature couldn't possibly be more literary.

Those completely captivated by A.S. Byatt's best-selling 1990 novel are far too large a group to be called a cult but not nearly populous enough to be called a majority. Even if it had come out in the heyday of Oprah's book club, I think she would have given Byatt's postmodern classic a pass.

Here, after all, is the tale of two romancing literary scholars and their possession by the romance of two Victorian figures slowly uncovered in their scholarly research.

In the process of re-creating so lushly that Victorian intellectual world, Byatt included page after page of pseudo-Browning poetry written by her for the occasion. "A web of scholarly quotations and parodies through which the poems and writings of the dead should loom at the reader," is how she explains her plan for the novel in the new Modern Library edition.

Surely, this is as unpromising as movie material gets.

The behind the scenes story is even more odd.

If it's to be a film, then, maybe the extraordinarily gifted team of Ismail Merchant and James Ivory might figure out how to do it. If they could make a movie of Henry James' "The Golden Bowl," they could no doubt make a movie of Byatt's absorbing romantic puzzle. Merchant/Ivory is, after all, the Mercedes Benz brand name of literary filmmaking.

But no. The man entrusted with the job was Neil LaBute, the Mormon misanthrope who gave us "In the Company of Men" and "Your Friends and Neighbors," two films whose view of sexual relations resembled a reptile cage just before feeding time.

And then, for the apparent back story coup de grace over Byatt's novel, her lead academic scholar was to be played by Gwyneth Paltrow, the young, much-loved beauty with the Oscar on her mantle and, yes, a Farrelly Brothers comedy ("Shallow Hal") on her list. No one can deny that Paltrow is a gifted actress with a special facility for British roles and accents. Nor could one claim that the ranks of literary scholars and professors are utterly devoid of people of great physical beauty and charisma.

But, believe me, no reader of "Possession" ever pictured its plucky academic heroine looking like Gwyneth Paltrow. A younger Stockard Channing is more like it.

Or a Brenda Blethyn, perhaps. How could Paltrow's pure Grace Kellyish gorgeousness do anything but add to the movie's catalog of wrong turns?

Surprise, surprise. It doesn't. Nor, in fact, does LaBute's previously sour view of the human sexual enterprise curdle this ultra-romantic story. He co-wrote the screenplay with David Henry Hwang (of "M. Butterfly" fame) and damned if they haven't made an unexpectedly fine film.

What LaBute and Hwang did was to shear almost every bit of literary atmosphere and re-creation and leave the story line denuded and center-stage. And the story so shorn turns out to be far more compellingly cinematic than anyone had a right to think. There is, after all, both a detective story and a tale of parallel romances going on here.

Yes, more of it takes place in libraries and academic offices than is usually the case in your average movie. The depredations and thrown elbows of competing professors are not, after all, the usual narrative fodder of the megaplex blockbuster.

And no matter how many gorgeous rolling green British landscapes LaBute shows us, he always cuts away from them a few seconds before James Ivory would have, as if the very idea of such visual beauty embarrasses him in ways he'd rather not discuss.

But, by God, there is romance going on all over the place here - with Paltrow and Aaron Eckhart (a LaBute favorite) as the modern-day scholars on the case, and Jeremy Northam and Jennifer Ehle as the Victorian lovers defying the conventions of their time and suffering the melodramatic but ultimately poignant consequences.

Northam plays the Browningesque poet Randolph Henry Ash, Ehle plays Christabel LaMotte, his proto-feminist lover.

Just enough of the novel's academic comedy and narrative size has been suggested to give this chamber-sized parallel love story a bit of heft. It's a dramatic and pleasing movie, then, for those avidly looking for alternatives to "Blue Crush," "XXX" and "Undisputed."

A great movie it's not but it's as stylish an aversion of impending disaster as Hollywood has performed in a long while.

REVIEW

POSSESSION

* * *

(out of four)

Rated: R

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jermey Northam, above, Aaron Eckhart and Jennifer Ehle in Neil LaBute's version of A. S. Byatt's much-loved 1990 novel.

Opening Friday in area theaters

e-mail: jsimon@buffnews.com