In the civil registry office in Orangestad, Aruba, at 3 p.m. Monday, DaShawn Matrice West, daughter of Leinster "Dinny" West and daughter and stepdaughter of Barbara and Homer Smith, all of Buffalo, was married to Eric Johnson, son of Therman Johnson and Carrie Brown, both of Buffalo. Betto Christians performed the ceremony.

A reception for the couple will be given Sept. 8 in Classics Banquet Center after they return from a stay in Aruba. They will be at home in Buffalo.

An intensive care manager with Child & Adolescent Treatment Services, the bride is a graduate of Brockport State College with a master's degree in human service administration from Buffalo State College. The bridegroom is owner of Frontier Development Co.