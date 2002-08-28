PROHIBIT SMOKING IN ALL WORKPLACES

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently announced a plan that will require all city restaurants and bars to be smoke-free. At first glance, this plan may look like a heavy-handed experiment in government-mandated clean living.

However, as was pointed out by city health officials, exposure to tobacco smoke is not merely a nuisance. At the end of an eight-hour shift, a bartender winds up inhaling the equivalent of a half a pack of cigarettes. Meanwhile, restaurant and bar employees face a 50 percent greater risk of lung cancer than other workers.

If our elected officials are serious about positive change for our region, they ought to consider adopting a workplace smoking ban that applies to all workplaces, including bars. California, Vermont, Utah, Delaware and as many as 70 municipalities have already enacted such legislation. In California, statistics show that the ban has not hurt businesses.

Currently, Niagara County allows smoking in restaurants with fewer than 50 seats, and both Erie and Niagara County permit smoking in stand-alone bars and in the bar areas of restaurants. It is time that all workplaces be smoke-free.

Smokers may complain that their rights will be trampled. But their rights end at the beginning of our noses. Non-smokers deserve not to be drenched in carcinogenic tobacco smoke. So the salient issue is not about personal freedom, it's about worker safety. It is just common sense to outlaw indoor smoking in all indoor workplaces.

K. MICHAEL CUMMINGS

Chairman, Department of Cancer Prevention

Roswell Park Cancer Institute