PITT WANTS REVIEW OF IPO ALLOCATIONS

Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Harvey Pitt has called for a review of the process of initial public offerings, looking at how shares are priced and allocated and the role of Wall Street brokerage firms.

Pitt last week said he has asked the New York Stock Exchange and the National Association of Securities Dealers to scrutinize IPOs as part of an effort to boost investor confidence.

Pitt urged the NYSE and NASD to convene a high-level group of issuers, underwriters, investors, academics and others to conduct a broad review of IPO issues.

Initial public offering activity has withered along with the rest of the U.S. stock market. But in the 1990s, hot IPOs were heavily oversubscribed, frustrating many investors who wanted to participate. Some forked over excessive commissions to get shares, while others may have received shares in exchange for investment-banking business.

Such abuses raise "serious questions" about price-setting and allocation practices at underwriting firms, Pitt said.

"The market excesses of the late 1990s exposed problems in the IPO price setting and allocation process," the NASD said. "We look forward to working with the NYSE and the SEC to ensure that the IPO process is fair to investors."

A New York Stock Exchange spokesman wasn't immediately available to comment.

State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer has criticized the SEC for being slow to tackle questions involving Wall Street conflicts of interest. A spokesman for Spitzer declined to comment on Pitt's announcement.