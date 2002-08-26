MANY AREA BUSINESSES PLAN TO INCREASE HIRING

A flood of jobs on the Buffalo Niagara horizon?

That's the forecast from Manpower, a Milwaukee-based employment agency that surveys employers nationwide each quarter.

The firm predicts Buffalo Niagara will have "one of the most vibrant job markets in the country" this fall.

Fifty percent of Buffalo Niagara businesses surveyed by Manpower expect to increase employment in the fourth quarter, while only 3 percent expect to cut staffing, according to the survey. The other 47 percent either expect no staffing changes or are undecided.

The local staffing outlook is much brighter than the one employers gave Manpower before the fourth quarter of 2001. Only 23 percent of local businesses anticipated recruiting more workers during the same period last year, while another 23 percent expected to cut staffing.

The firm bases its results on telephone interviews with 16,000 public and private employers in 474 U.S. markets.

Manpower's upstate New York director could not be reached to comment on how many Buffalo Niagara employers were surveyed.

If the job growth comes, it would be well-timed. The Buffalo Niagara job market has shrunk for 18 of the last 19 months during the national economic downturn.

Buffalo Niagara's fourth-quarter survey results were much better than most other parts of the state and the nation.

Nationally, 24 percent of employers interviewed intend to add staff in the fourth quarter and 9 percent expect to cut jobs.

Employment levels will hold steady nationwide except in the West, which expects a slight decrease in hiring from the third quarter largely because the region is home to many struggling technology and telecommunications companies, said Jeffrey Joerres, chairman and chief executive of Manpower, which has conducted the survey for 26 years.

The finance, insurance and real estate sector is the only one surveyed that anticipates improved hiring compared to last quarter and a year ago, the survey found.

The manufacturing sector, hit hard by the recession, expects to maintain a consistent hiring level, which is a significant improvement over a year ago, Joerres said.

