PAUL J. COLOSI, SALES MANAGER, VETERAN

Paul J. Colosi, 84, who worked as a sales manager for Eber Brothers Wine and Liquor Distributors, Buffalo, for 36 years, died Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2002) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness.

He was born in DuBois, Pa., and moved to Niagara Falls as a child with his family.

Colosi was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and Niagara University, where he played on the football team.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Europe.

Colosi retired from Eber Brothers in 1982.

He was also a member of the Italian American Gourmet Club, Niagara Falls.

A golfer, he was a member of Niagara Falls Country Club.

His first wife, Vincenette Ciambrone Colosi, died in 1978.

Survivors include his wife, the former Virgilia Palumbo of Niagara Falls; three sons, Paul J. of Rochester, Joseph F. of Youngstown and Robert A. of Phoenix; two stepdaughters, Carole Leone of Lewiston and Nancy Hawly of Phoenix; a stepson, Anthony Leone of Niagara Falls; a sister, Josephine Paonessa of Lewiston; three grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 620 Center St., after prayers at 9 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St., Niagara Falls. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.