MIDWEST STORM CAUSES DELAYS AT CHICAGO AIRPORTS

Drenching rainstorms soaked parts of the Midwest early Thursday, snarling traffic, knocking out power and creating long delays at Chicago airports.

Rain flooded roads in Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, even closing two Chicago-area expressways for a time. And trains on part of Chicago's subway system had to be rerouted because of water seeping onto the tracks, creating misery for commuters during the morning rush hour.

Flights at O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport in Chicago were delayed for 30 to 90 minutes, said Monique Bond, a Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman.

"It's going to be a slow travel day," she said.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a flood warning for nine northern Illinois counties. Flash flood warnings were issued in five northeast Iowa counties as the storm rolled through late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Rainfall totals included 11.7 inches in Galena, Ill., and slightly more than 9 inches at Dubuque, Iowa, and nearly 5 inches in Lafayette and Grant counties, Wis.

The storms cut power to 25,000 customers in northern Illinois, nearly 80,000 in southern Wisconsin and 400 in Iowa.

Lightning strikes ignited fires at five homes in Wisconsin's Waukesha County, said sheriff's Lt. Robert Doffek.

Cats' shotgun execution

wasn't illegal, judge rules

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- A landlord who shot to death two cats after a tenant refused to get rid of them was acquitted of felony charges, the first court test of a new Maryland law designed to stiffen penalties for animal cruelty.

A judge ruled that Eric Grossnickle destroyed the cats in a legally acceptable manner when he blasted them with a 12-gauge shotgun.

"I don't like what he did, but it's not a crime under Maryland law," Circuit Judge Mary Stepler said Wednesday.

The ruling left the cats' owner, April Ritch, frustrated and tearful.

"There is no justice whatsoever," Ritch said, clutching a tin box containing the cats' remains.

Although the state prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain and suffering on animals, it allows killing them humanely for food processing, hunting, scientific research, pest control and agricultural practices.

Since Grossnickle killed the cats quickly, using a method accepted by farmers and with no intention of causing them unnecessary suffering, he did not break the law, Stepler said.

Child endangerment charges

against woman downgraded

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) -- A day after being released from jail, a woman who allegedly allowed her children to become severely sunburned said Thursday she didn't do anything wrong.

Eve Hibbits, who had been jailed for eight days, appeared on NBC's "Today" show one day after prosecutors dropped three felony counts, replacing them with a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment. Authorities said her children were not as severely injured as officials had believed.

Hibbits was arrested Aug. 14, the day after a sheriff's deputy noticed her 2-year-old daughter, Rose, and 10-month-old twin boys, Thomas and Timmy, had sunburned faces at the Jefferson County Fair. Temperatures were in the 90s at the time.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla said the children did not have any sunscreen or shirts on when a deputy spotted them and took them to a first aid station. They were later treated in a hospital and released.

Hibbits, 31, told NBC she didn't think she had committed any crime, and being behind bars was awful.

Her attorney, Shawn Blake, said the deputy had overreacted.

McDonald's employee dies

of hepatitis A infection

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) -- A McDonald's restaurant employee infected with hepatitis A along with her son and another child died Thursday evening, authorities said.

Jessica Van Straten, 19, died in University Hospital in Madison, hospital spokeswoman Tim Le Monds said. A liver had been identified for a transplant, but her condition deteriorated too much for the surgery to be done, he said.

Van Straten's 18-month-old son and another employee's child, also 18 months, were diagnosed with the virus as well. The children attend the same day care center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

There were no indications the virus was transmitted to anyone who ate at the restaurant.

"There is no recommendation for the public to take any action at this time," said Judy Friederichs, director of the Brown County Health Department. Friederichs said McDonald's closed voluntarily.