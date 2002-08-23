FACTS DON'T SUPPORT ESMONDE'S ARGUMENT

Perhaps Donn Esmonde, as a member of the mainstream media in this community, should exercise a little more responsibility. In a recent column, he referred to me as a "Masiello flunky," based on his presumption that it was the mayor who pushed me into legally challenging the recall, apparently because he believes I was bought and paid for with a few political ads.

Clearly, Esmonde has no firsthand knowledge of any collusion between me and the Masiello forces, at least he didn't cite any, so it appears he was content to go with his instinct, or perhaps should I say his bias against me and my Internet newsletter. On occasion, I use the newsletter to further my views on local government and politics, but contrasting views appear regularly.

The News took an editorial position supporting my argument that Justice Eugene Fahey should have recused himself from the case, but Esmonde's "Too-Scared Tony" column wasn't content to criticize my court challenge. It called me a "Masiello flunky" without any proof, totally dismissing the idea that I thought this was an important public policy issue.

It's unfortunate that Esmonde doesn't fully appreciate his role as a widely read columnist - and that is to use facts to support his arguments.

JOSEPH J. ILLUZZI

Buffalo