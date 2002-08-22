LITTLE LEAGUE HAS GOTTEN OUT OF HAND

Can anyone tell me when it got this big? Just yesterday, the Little League World Series was a quaint, harmless little event. They showed just one game, the final, on national television. We watched. We laughed. We remembered when we were the pudgy third baseman with glasses. We wondered how soon it would be before the kids from Taiwan were shaving.

But seemingly overnight (or maybe it was literally overnight), the LLWS has become a preteen sports miniseries. They're carrying 28 games on ESPN and ABC this year. They even covered the regional games.

The whole spectacle is a bad thing for the kids. I don't believe the average 11- or 12-year-old is emotionally ready for the pressure of playing games on national TV.

We exploit these kids by putting them on TV. We give their parents even more reason to pretend little Josh is the next Babe Ruth or Roger Clemens. Then we act surprised when the event loses its innocence.

The coach from Louisville, which beat Fort Worth, 2-1, in Wednesday's U.S. semifinal, has been criticized for having his team practice for five hours on game days. Of course, there are overzealous youth coaches in every town in America who would do the same thing, given the pressure and prestige of a national TV game.

The team from Harlem, which plays Worcester, Mass., in today's other U.S. semifinal, has been chided for hot-dogging on the field. If this were the NFL, the players would be whistled for excessive celebration. Andrew Diaz was upbraided by a New York Post columnist for monster-walking his way around the bases after hitting a home run Tuesday.

A New York Times writer defended the behavior of the Harlem players, explaining that dancing and showing off are endemic to black and Latino culture. Such self-aggrandizing displays aren't really meant to show up the opposition, so ignorant sportswriters should stop condemning it as poor sportsmanship. Back off and let the kids be kids!

I'm not here to debate the cultural origins of showboating (is it still wrong for white players to celebrate excessively since that's not part of their culture?). By all means, let the kids be kids. Let them play their games away from the TV cameras, where they can remain innocents. Anyone who pays the slightest attention to TV knows that the medium profits by attacking our children's innocence.

TV doesn't want kids to be kids. It trains them from a young age to be consumers, little capitalist adults. If that means dolling up 12-year-old girls and making them into budding sex objects on kids' shows, so be it. And while you're at it, throw the Little League kids out there and let them behave like adults.

The kids happily oblige. One thing you notice when you watch Little Leaguers is how they mimic the big-leaguers. The Harlem kids throw the ball around with the insouciance and cool of Ken Griffey. Their every mannerism is borrowed from TV.

So why would we be surprised when they hot dog around the bases after a home run? They're just mimicking what they've been seeing since they were old enough to watch TV, trying to be little adults, preening themselves in case they become a SportsCenter moment.

Can it be long before a kid takes one in the ear and charges the mound, and both benches empty? I'll bet the suits who run ESPN would be high-fiving in their offices if that happened. The more the kids mirror the big leagues, the better. Maybe we'll have a Little League steroid case before long. Maybe it already happened.

Scandal sells, though, right? Danny Almonte, the kid who lied about his age last year, has been attending games in Williamsport, Pa. He's been interviewed and asked for his autograph. Maybe he'll even write a book and team up with Dennis Rodman in a pro wrestling match.

I don't have anything against youth sports. It's good for kids to compete and keep score and learn what it means to be part of a team. But putting Little League games on national TV is wrong. It's the greatest manifestation we have of adults twisting kids' games way out of proportion - largely for the gratification of grown-ups.

And in this case, for TV profits.

