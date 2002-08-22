DR. CHESTER J. FORTUNA, RETIRED RADIOLOGIST

Dr. Chester J. Fortuna, of Williamsville, a retired radiologist at Mercy Hospital, died Friday (Aug. 16, 2002) in Tallahassee, Fla., after a brief illness. He was 83.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of the University of Buffalo and St. Louis University Medical School.

He retired in 1984 after more than 25 years with the hospital.

Fortuna was ordained a deacon at St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church in 1987.

He served as a physician in the U.S. Air Force during the 1950s, attaining the rank of captain.

He had 2,000 books in his library and spoke Russian and Polish fluently.

His wife, Marie Lorentz Fortuna, died in 1999.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann Marie Middleton of Tallahassee and Elizabeth Deveso of East Aurora; a son, David G. of Middleport; and five grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 3 p.m. Friday in Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, 5541 Main St. at Cayuga Road, Williamsville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen's Byzantine Church, 620 Ayer Road, Amherst. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

