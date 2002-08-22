Love at the ballpark...

Quick, try putting Dunn Tire Park in a romantic song lyric. "Dunn Tire Park supplies the setting/The setting for nights beyond forgetting.." "Hold my hand/I'm a stranger in Dunn Tire Park..." Doesn't work. Still, romance does happen at the ol' ballpark! True story: At a recent game, a guy pulled out his cell phone, called the concession stand and ordered dinners and beers (you can do that now, with a credit card, for delivery to your seat). Instead of ordering the treats for himself, though, he had them sent to a nearby hottie he'd spotted watching the game with her girlfriend. Food and booze arrive, gals are delighted, but who sent the gift is a mystery - until after the game, when the guy makes a beeline for the girls and identifies himself as the sugar daddy. What happened? Guy waves goodbye to his friends, leaves with the hottie. We'd like to see more of this ballpark mating game. A tub of fries, a cup of beer, and thou...

If it ain't broke...

Whenever we visit Toronto, Buzz can't stop comparing it with Buffalo. On the one hand, Toronto has people sleeping on the street, which we don't. On the other, they don't have our ubiquitous deafening car stereo systems and dented wrecks on the road. Beat-up cars are everywhere here! And last week, visiting a Kenmore collision shop, we began to see why. Collision Guy: "What, you want it to pass inspection?" Buzz: "No, it already passes inspection." C.G.: (Puzzled, inspecting the rest of the car): "Your car looks OK. You got a good car here." Buzz: "Well, that's the point. I don't want it looking crummy." C.G.: "I can get a junkyard part..." Buzz: (Speaking slowly, losing patience): "You don't understand. I want it to look the way it looked before." C.G.: (Breaking into conspiratorial grin): "Oh, honey, what happened?" Oh, dear, Buzz thought. Like our aging Ford Escort, Buffalo has problems that even money can't fix.

A station named desire

What's that hacking? It's men clearing their throats for Studio Arena's Stella Yellin' contest, happening at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts in preparation for the upcoming "A Streetcar Named Desire." Pssst, guys. We know the perfect place you can go to warm up. Head for the gas station at Hertel and Colvin. Its sultriness (shall we euphemistically put it), is disproportionate to the quiet neighborhood. Walking by 'round midnight, Buzz jotted down what we saw: Guy in an undershirt pumping gas. Another guy in an undershirt, sitting on a motorcycle. Scantily clad woman slouched outside the minimart, talking on a cell phone. Huge black SUV parked in the middle of the lot, blaring rap. Rusted old Cadillac. And, to top it off, a car alarm going off. Let's hear it, now: "Stella! Stella!"

A new spin on death

Was Buzz the only one giggling this week over Frisbee designer Ed Headrick? Not because he died, but because his family is going to mold his ashes into memorial flying discs for family members. That's what the Associated Press said he wanted. Heavens. There must be a less dignified way to be memorialized, but we can't imagine what. Well, let's try: Buzz could be recycled into copies of The Buffalo News. Jim Pitts could be stuffed into his big, cushioned Council seat. Psychic Bernice Golden could come back as one of her ghosts... OK, this is getting too scary. Perish the thought.

A prima donna raspberry to Bob Dylan who, playing the Erie County Fair, wouldn't let anyone take his picture. Bobby, look. You're performing within yards of huge sheds of sows. The times they are a-changin'. ... Overheard at Jazz at the Albright-Knox: "I work with boilers. I'm used to 120-degree temperatures." Who can get used to 120-degree temperatures? ... Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lee Ron Zydeco plays downtown's new Ya Ya Bayou Brewhouse. "Take a Fat Tuesday break during the week," Lee Ron suggests. What the heck, it won't be swimsuit weather forever.

