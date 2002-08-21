Rosalie Magistrale, 80, a devoted caregiver, died Monday (Aug. 19, 2002) in Weinberg Campus, Getzville, after a long illness.

Born Rosalie Barone in Buffalo, she graduated from Grover Cleveland High School and later moved to Williamsville.

She spent most of her adult years caring for her disabled daughter, Francine, who suffered severe cerebral damage at age 2. Francine, who was not expected to live beyond early childhood, died in 1999 at age 43.

Mrs. Magistrale's husband, Samuel, died in 2000.

She is survived by a son, Anthony of South Burlington, Vt., and two grandchildren.

Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.