It is obvious from his column that Dr. Mike Merrill never experienced the joys of being a primary care physician. He stated that the "undue harshness or severity" of being an office-based primary care physician was intolerable. His thesis, "the kind of primary care doctor you are depends on what you cut out" of the patient's office visit borders on medical heresy.

Why was he so obsessed with time limitations during the patient's office visit, rather than extracting pertinent clinical information? Having practiced and trained primary care internal medicine residents for the past 25 years, we never "cut out diagnostic accuracy and rely on gestalt" to arrive at patient diagnoses and treatment plans.

Merrill mentioned "cutting documentation," which is tantamount to medical malpractice. Has he never heard of Evaluation and Management Documentation Guidelines and the ability to do "problem focused" office visits?

He also mentioned "cutting out a few of those preventive items." The hallmark of the primary care physician is to emphasize proper immunizations and cancer screenings, including colonoscopy and mammograms. These do not take more than 30 seconds to review with the patient.

Primary care physicians possess unique, extraordinary diagnostic and treatment skills. These "medical specialists" correctly diagnose and treat a broad range of illnesses. They possess acrobatic finesse, balancing HMO formulary constraints, proper coding and billings, medical necessity, referrals and advising patients regarding proper preventive medicine.

But most importantly, they are patients' health care advocates, guiding them through the morass of managed care "minefields" that laden the local landscape.

Time is never the factor, only the quality of care provided.

HOWARD E. SPERRY, M.D.

Assistant Professor, Internal

Medicine, University at Buffalo

School of Medicine