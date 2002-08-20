GM RECALLS 720,000 VEHICLES

General Motors Corp. recalled nearly 720,000 cars and trucks Monday that have potential air bag problems.

The first recall includes 570,000 model year 2000 pickups and sport utility vehicles with a problem that could prevent air bags from working in certain frontal collisions.

The models include Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups and Tahoe/Suburban and Yukon/Yukon XL SUVs. Only full-size pickups and SUVs built between February 1999 and February 2000 are affected.

The second recall includes 150,000 2002 and 2003 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Oldsmobile and Pontiac cars and trucks built between May and July 2002. In these vehicles, the air bag inflation device on the driver's side may break apart during inflation and "strike or injure the occupants."

The vehicles involved include the Buick LeSabre, Cadillac DeVille, Chevrolet Impala and Monte Carlo, Oldsmobile Aurora, and Pontiac Bonneville passenger cars; Chevrolet Venture, Pontiac Montana, and Oldsmobile Silhouette minivans; and Buick Rendezvous, Chevrolet TrailBlazer, GMC Envoy, and Oldsmobile Bravada SUVs.

Kmart cutting 700 more jobs

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) -- Kmart Corp. is eliminating nearly 700 more jobs in an effort to cut costs and avoid another spate of store closures as it tries to dig its way out of bankruptcy.

The cuts include 400 employees at Kmart's Troy headquarters and 50 jobs that provide corporate support, Kmart chairman and CEO James Adamson said. Another 100 positions will be left unfilled and 130 positions, mainly from the information and technology department, will be phased out.

Kmart already has closed 283 stores, resulting in 22,000 lost jobs, since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 22.