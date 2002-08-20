Dennis L. Gill, an Attica sales consultant, died Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2002) in his home after a long illness. He was 61.

Born in Batavia, he was a graduate of Fredonia State College.

Gill was a sales consultant at R.W. Publications and was a past president and zone chairman of the Attica Lions Club. He was also a member of the Attica Chamber of Commerce.

A musician, he played organ and piano at many local functions.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, the former Barbara Burr; a daughter, Colleen of Attica; and two grandchildren.

Services were held Monday. Burial was in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica.