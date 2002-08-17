CULPEPPER READY TO REBOUND

You may remember Daunte Culpepper as the unproven star who had everything to prove when former Vikings coach Dennis Green named him the team's starting quarterback before the start of the 2000 season.

Drafted out of Central Florida with the 11th overall pick in 1999, Culpepper was a highly touted prospect with immense physical gifts and incredible potential.

Scouts called him a linebacker with a rifle for an arm. He was listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, and was a powerful runner.

His talent was unquestionable, but he hadn't thrown a single pass in the NFL when Green tabbed him the starter. Many were skeptical of Green's decision, but Culpepper always believed he was well-suited for the job.

"It was a big thing for him to give me that shot," said Culpepper, who was 12 of 19 for 189 yards and one touchdown Friday night in Minnesota's 24-21 preseason victory over the Bills. "Coming out of the draft nobody really thought I could do it, but I always knew what I had. As long as I knew I could do it, that's all that mattered."

Armed with his talents and confidence, not to mention a receiving corps of Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Culpepper thrived in the 2000 season, throwing for 3,937 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to a trip to the Pro Bowl as the NFC's starting quarterback.

Even more was expected the following year, but injuries slowed him down and forced him to miss five starts. Culpepper's passing yards plummeted to 2,612, while his touchdown total dropped to 14. Even more telling was the Vikings' record, which went from 11-5 in Culpepper's breakout season to 5-11 last year.

With all of that on his shoulders, Culpepper once again will endure skepticism from critics.

Just like 2000, Culpepper will enter the 2002 season undaunted.

"The only person I need to prove something to is myself," said Culpepper. "I don't feel like I have anything to prove this year. I know what I'm capable of."

Vikings coach Mike Tice shares that high level of faith in his starting quarterback.

"Daunte's not the type of player who likes failure," said Tice. "He's taken control of this team and has done everything you can ask out of a quarterback. So I'm very happy with his development."

The Vikings' passing game once again will be their strength, but the team needs to get more out of its running game, which ranked 25th in the league last year. The team was seventh in passing.

"I challenged (Michael Bennett) to have a better year," said Culpepper. "We all know that the key to our offense is for him to run better. And he's definitely running with a lot more confidence right now."

