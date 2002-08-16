OBSCENELY HIGH SALARIES ARE KILLING BASEBALL

Major League Baseball players were smart enough to realize that setting a strike date would have jeopardized negotiations with club owners, that a strike could jeopardize the game itself. They also need to realize that the obscenely high salaries a lot of them make are in danger of ruining the game.

Attendance is down almost everywhere in the big leagues this year. The economy is soft, of course, but ticket prices have kept right on climbing. . . . The main reason the prices have risen is the game's pay scale: The average player makes $2.4 million a year, and a handful earn upward of $20 million.

A team has to sell a lot of high-priced tickets (and have a huge television contract) to afford those big salaries. The fact is, teams in many of the smaller markets . . . have had trouble doing so: Their best players often defect to cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta for bigger salaries; then, when the teams' performance falters, attendance plummets.

Despite a modest revenue-sharing program, there's still a huge disparity between the payrolls of baseball's haves (like the Yankees, at $137 million) and its have-nots (like the Devil Rays, at $33 million). And without some serious correction . . . the gap will keep widening, the same few teams will dominate play and the weaklings will go out of business. Eventually, the game will be ruined.