EX-PUBLISHER ON PROBATION AS TAX CHEAT

A former newspaper owner who admitted to cheating on his income taxes for three years was sentenced Thursday to four years on probation.

Federal prosecutors said Richard A. Maussner, 66, of Hawthorne Trail in Depew, also agreed to pay $296,000 in back taxes, interest and penalties for underreporting his income.

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny said he spared Maussner from a prison term because he is the sole caregiver for his ailing 87-year-old mother. Maussner is the former owner of the RAMA Group in Cheektowaga, which formerly published the Metro Community News.

A criminal investigation by the Internal Revenue Service resulted in Maussner's taking a felony guilty plea in May, admitting that he underreported his income by nearly $400,000 over the course of three years. The income was underreported on Maussner's 1996, 1997 and 1998 tax returns.

Maussner will be confined to his home for six months of his probation period and will be required to perform 160 hours of community service.

"In business, you sometimes make bad choices, and in this case, Mr. Maussner has taken responsibility for his wrongdoing and agreed to pay everything he owes to the federal government," said Michael S. Taheri, attorney for the businessman.

Maussner has repaid the government $146,000 so far and has agreed to pay an additional $140,000 civil fraud penalty and a $10,000 fine imposed by Skretny, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Campana.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of up to 16 months, but Skretny said he departed from the guidelines because Maussner cares for his elderly mother. Skretny said the decision was difficult.

