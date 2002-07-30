PARTENTS, COMMUNITIES STRUGGLE TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE

Little Samantha Runnion's world included hugs, games, toys, laughter and friends. In her entire five years, there was little room for worry or fear. As most parents do, Samantha's mom and dad warned her not to speak to strangers and told her what to do if the unthinkable happened. . . . It is every parent's nightmare, and we have had to face it squarely in the past few months, with the cases of 7-year-old Danielle van Dam of San Diego and 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart of Salt Lake City, stolen from their houses; 2-year-old Jahi Turner, missing from a San Diego park; 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley, murdered after being missing from her Orange, Texas, home.

We are told such stranger abductions are rare. Of the 59 million children in the United States, the FBI investigated 93 missing children's cases in 2001, down from 115 in 1998, when statistics were first kept. That is little solace to parents, whose everyday worries are now heightened, especially when the kidnappers and killers are still out there. . . . These high-profile cases have revived an effort in California to use the Emergency Alert System when a child abduction occurs. Just as weather bulletins are flashed on TV screens, breaking news on a missing child would be broadcast regularly on television and radio, increasing the chances a predator will be caught. Eleven states have already implemented the plan, which has been credited with the safe recovery of 17 children. America's Missing Broadcast Emergency Response is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, abducted in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. . . . Samantha's death reminds us of the promise of every child, and of our promise to do all we can to keep them safe.