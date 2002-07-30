Marie Borzilleri, a five-term town clerk in the Town of Pomfret, died Saturday (July 27, 2002) at her home in Fredonia of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. She was 79.

Born Marie Guarino in Fredonia, she graduated from Fredonia High School. She also attended Dunkirk Business Institute.

Mrs. Borzilleri served for four years as deputy town clerk of Pomfret before being appointed town clerk in 1977, when the incumbent retired. She was elected to the position for four more terms. She retired in 1988.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was active in the church's bereavement committee and RENEW group. She played bingo at the church as well.

Her husband of more than 40 years, John, died in October 1988.

She is survived by a son, John of Port Neches, Texas; a daughter, Phyllis Crockett of Dunkirk; a sister, Agnes Bauer of Kenmore; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Anthony's Church, Cushing and Orchard streets, Fredonia. Prayers will be said at 9:15 in Fantauzzi Funeral Home, 82 East Main St., Fredonia. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery.