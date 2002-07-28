UB ARCHITECTURE PROFESSOR MICHAEL BRILL DIES AT 66

Michael Brill was on the leading edge in many areas.

A 1993 Buffalo News article described him as "one of the gurus in the entire world of workplace design."

His standard dress, even for meetings with executives of major corporations, was bright-colored suspenders worn with painter's pants.

He was named class comedian at Brooklyn's Midwood High School. Alan Konigsberg, now known as Woody Allen, came in second.

"Diversity was his most amazing strength," said his wife, E. Sue Weidemann Brill, who described him as "crazy and funny and wonderful."

"He was not single-disciplinary. He focused on many things. His mind went to many issues related to people and the environment."

Brill, 66, an architectural theorist, professor of design at the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, and president of BOSTI Associates here, died unexpectedly Friday (July 26, 2002) in Buffalo General Hospital.

For more than 30 years he designed and researched the built environment and people's relationship to it -- from controlling vandalism through design and using office design to increase productivity to figuring out how to use architecture as a natural language to mark a burial site for dangerous radioactive waste.

Brill, who had a bachelor of architecture degree from Pratt Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, came to Buffalo in 1969 after working for architectural firms. He was one of the founding faculty of the architecture school.

"We were like a band of renegades in those days," Brill said in a 1990 interview. "It was founded as a challenge to what architecture and planning was 21 years ago."

Brill formed BOSTI (Buffalo Organization for Social and Technological Innovation) at about the same time and became one of the founding figures in environmental/behavior research.

He was the author of more than 75 publications, including books, book chapters, monographs, articles and papers. "My take on architecture is that it is a place within a place," he said in 1988. "You really get good civic buildings when someone is paying attention to what's going on around him. . . . I'm much more interested in the proliferation of the good, not the great."

Brill received numerous awards through the years and was made an honorary member of the American Society of Interior Designers in 1985. He was a policy adviser to the National Endowment for the Arts Design Arts Program, 1982 to 1984; chairman of the architectural review panel of the state Council on the Arts, 1977 to 1980; a member of the architectural review panel of the Massachusetts Council on the Arts in 1986; and a frequent peer reviewer of grant applications for the National Science Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Institute of Mental Health since 1977.

He was a keynote speaker or lecturer at more than 300 professional association meetings for architects, interior designers, facility managers, corporate leaders, research groups, government agencies and corporations.d He was a guest design critic or speaker at major universities, including Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California at Berkley.

Brill and his wife maintained homes in Buffalo and on the Lake Erie shore in Fort Erie, Ont., where Brill enjoyed holding beach parties.

He also enjoyed cooking -- "This was the wonderful bonus I got when I married him; I didn't have to cook," said Mrs. Brill -- but was almost always thinking about work.

"For him, work was pleasure," she said, adding that his constant "quest for information" was the most fun in the world for him.

In addition to his wife, an environmental psychologist who worked with him and is BOSTI's research director, Brill is survived by five sons, Ringo of Buffalo, Jason of Connecticut, Adam of Chapel Hill, N.C., Zeke of New York City and Edward Weidemann of Tucson, Ariz.; a sister, Jane MacGruer of Great Barrington, Mass.; his former wife, Kastle Brill of Buffalo; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned.

[Raeke].