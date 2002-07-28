BEHIND THE SCENES

Auditions

South Buffalo Theatre will hold auditions for its season opener August 5 and 6 from 7- 9 p.m. at its theater space, 2219 South Park Ave. Singing actors of all ages are invited to audition. Some dance experience is helpful but not necessary. Please use the O'Kell Street entrance. For more information please call 826-6967.

Alleyway Theatre is interviewing applicants for the part-time paid position of stage manager for the current season. Previous computer and theater experience is helpful, but not necessary. Part-time hours are evenings and weekends. Interested parties should contact Alleyway Theatre at 852-2600 to arrange an interview. The theater is also recruiting volunteer and intern house managers, box office personnel and ushers. Opportunities also exist in the marketing and technical theater departments, and college/high school credit may be available. For more information call Todd Warfield, director of marketing, at 852-2600, ext. 204.

Studio Arena Theatre School seeks an Audience Enrichment Coordinator with experience in both teaching and performance. A bachelor's degree or more is preferred, and candidates must be responsible and self-motivated with excellent interpersonal skills. Arts-in-Education experience and administrative, writing and public speaking abilities are required. The position is part-time and seasonal, with salary and benefits, and is available in September. For more information call Rochelle Sanders, Theatre School Director, at 856-8025, ext. 1771.

New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) will be holding its annual artists' fellowship application seminars Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 2495 Main St., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Center for Regional Excellence, 4039 Rt. 219, Salamanca. This year fellowships will be offered in computer arts, crafts, film, non-fiction literature, performance art/multidisciplinary work, poetry, printmaking/drawing/artists' books and sculpture. For further information call Hallwalls at 835-7362 or the Cattaraugus County Arts Council at 372-7455.