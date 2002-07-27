Robert O. Dawson, 74, a former Warsaw business owner, died Monday (July 22, 2002) in Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw after a brief illness.

Born in Rochester, for 30 years he was the owner and operator of Dawson's Auto Parts in Warsaw. He retired in 1976.

Dawson was a member of First United Methodist Church in Warsaw for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows, a fraternal organization. He enjoyed racing and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, the former Genevieve Traczyk; a daughter, Debra of West Henrietta; a son, Greg of Superior, Colo.; and two grandchildren.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. today in First United Methodist Church, 6 W. Court St., Warsaw. Burial is private.