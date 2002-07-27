MOTHERS NEED BETTER CHOICES

Maybe we're getting somewhere in the mommy wars.

Over the years, a rather dismal ritual has been established to greet any new findings about how the development of children is affected by the fact that many mothers now hold jobs outside the home.

Studies showing that kids do better when mom is at home are typically embraced by traditionalists with a loud "I told you so!" and denounced as misleading or inadequate by advocates of women in the labor force. A reverse of this embrace-and-denunciation pattern holds whenever the findings show that kids in child care do just great.

So it came as something of a relief to see the pattern broken, at least a bit, when Child Development magazine published an important new study earlier this month, based on the results of school readiness tests given to children when they are 3. Respected scholars at Columbia University found that children whose mothers worked 30 hours or more by the time the kids were 9 months old got lower scores on the tests than kids whose moms didn't work outside the home.

Mothers who stay out of the work force when their children are young have every right to take satisfaction from all this. One Australian newspaper played the study just that way. The headline in the Hobart Mercury read: "Stay-at-home mums make a difference."

Well, of course they do. That's why they stay home. But the study also found that the quality of outside child care also can make a difference. So can the incomes that parents bring home. What's striking about the initial reaction to this report is that all these factors were brought into play in a less polemical way than usual.

There is a core problem with the way we discuss family and work issues: So many of the arguments implicitly assume that all mothers have the same choices. One side argues that if only more moms "chose" to stay at home, we'd do far better by our kids. The other side says that society needs to accommodate women's quest for equality in the workplace.

If ever there were a false choice, this is it. And it's misleading. First, this way of framing the argument does not take into account the fact that many women are driven into the work force by economic need. They have no choice at all. Some of these mothers would love nothing better than to stay home in their children's early years. But they can't afford to, and there are few provisions in law or normal workplace practice that would help them do so.

Second, most women who stay out of the formal work force for awhile eventually want to go back. If we genuinely cared about early childhood development, we would find ways of easing these women's return to jobs. (The same could be said of the growing group of stay-at-home dads.)

Giving special help to parents is tricky. It raises questions about discrimination against childless workers. But if our concern about child development is to be more than rhetorical, we have to ask what incentives we are willing to offer those who, in a highly competitive economy, devote significant parts of their lives to the upbringing of children.

Third, there is an enormous amount of double talk on these questions. Many of the voices who call on women to stay home are the same voices who call on welfare mothers to work. So which is more important to us, really, work or child rearing? Of course, both are important, and there's much to be said for a welfare system that seeks to reduce dependency by promoting work. But let's at least acknowledge our ambivalence and our capacity for self-contradiction.

Finally, there is an irreducible need for better child care, especially for women in families with modest incomes who have no choice but to work outside the home. While it's essential to give parents more options to stay home when they can, it's also essential to look out for the children of parents who can't be at home as much as they might wish.

All of this means that we need to shake the issue of child development out of the old "culture wars" pattern. The battle in our society should not be between the mothers who work outside the home and the mothers who don't. Both, after all, are "working mothers." They just organize their lives differently. Both could use better choices than they have now.

Washington Post Writers Group