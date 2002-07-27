CLARENCE ABENDSCHEIN

A memorial service for Clarence "Bill" Abendschein of Brooksville, Fla., a former Niagara Mohawk supervisor, will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Abendschein, 75, died July 3, 2002, in Hernando/Pasco Hospice Unit in Brooksville, Fla., after a lengthy illness.

Born in Buffalo, Abendschein attended East High School, joining the Navy at 16 and serving in World War II.

After returning from the war, Abendschein worked at Forest Lawn. He married Phyllis Keipper in 1950, when he got a job at Niagara Mohawk. He worked his way up the ranks from lineman to supervisor, before retiring in 1986.

The couple moved from Sanborn to Florida in 1991.

Abendschein was a member of of Post 10209, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Spring Hill, Fla.; Elks Lodge 2583 in Brooksville; the Masonic Lodge in West Seneca for 49 years; and the ODIN Reunion Group.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis; three daughters, Barbara Powley of North Haverill, N.H., Debra Saslaw of Spring Hill and Beverly Berner of Kenmore; a sister, Olive Seeley of Atlanta; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.