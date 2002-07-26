ORLEANS HEARING TO WEIGH EMPIRE ZONE

Orleans County legislators set a public hearing date Wednesday for an Empire Zone in the largely rural county.

Empire Zones offer incentives to encourage economic development, business investment and job creation. The public hearing was set for 4:20 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Orleans County Legislative chambers.

The incentives are designed to replace tax abatements usually offered to businesses by local school districts, towns or villages.

Orleans County is one of 14 counties in the state that do not have an Empire Zone.

Legislators had few questions about the proposed zoning Wednesday. Marcia Tuohey, Legislature chairwoman, asked if there were only a limited number of Empire Zones available. County officials said Orleans will have to compete with other areas of the state for the designation.

County officials said leaner economic times may limit the state in offering such an incentive program in the near future.

"It is extremely important that we give it our best shot," said Jerome Pawlak, chairman of the Orleans County Industrial Development Agency. "We will not have another opportunity for some time."

Businesses in a designated Empire Zone are eligible for significant tax credits and benefits. Such a zone requires approval by Gov. George E. Pataki and the State Legislature.

As much as 640 acres can be included in a zone. The zoning does not have to be restricted to one area.

County officials are proposing that three business parks be included. The parks proposed are Holley Industrial Park, 175 acres; Medina Business Park, 123 acres and Albion Business Park, 112 acres.