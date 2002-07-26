IDEAS AIRED ON SCHOOL FACILITIES

After hearing recommendations Thursday on the elementary facilities project, the Board of Education agreed to hold further discussions at a meeting on Aug. 30.

The board heard the following recommendations from Cannon Design:

To make School 7 on Lake Shore Drive East into a kindergarten through second-grade center.

To make School 3 on Route 60 into a center for grades 3 to 5.

To close School 4 on Central Avenue and School 5 on Brigham Road.

To keep School 6 on Benton Street, which is leased to Chautauqua Opportunities, closed.

The same project went to a $22.7 million referendum twice and was defeated. Current estimates added $l.5 million.

"The community wants to keep neighborhood schools," Trustee Robert Patterson said. "We have to find a compromise the community will accept at a cost they will approve."

Patterson suggested a phased project, with the expansion of only one school. The expansion could include recreational facilities for the community to help sell the project.

Patterson also suggested that all students in one grade be put into one school to free classrooms in other schools. He thought that either fourth- or fifth-grade pupils could be moved.

"The number one priority is space," said Superintendent Carl Militello. "We need to get a foot in the door with a small project."

Some board members agree, but want more information.

"We have schools in neighborhoods, but not neighborhood schools" said Board Clerk Nancy Nichols, echoing a statement made months ago by Vice President Roosevelt Haynes.

In other business, the board hired Charmaine Moreland, Dunkirk, a social worker as a transition planner for the new BREAK program.

Militello said the program, funded through a federal grant, is "designed to meet the needs of students with specific behavioral management issues" in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The program aims to return them to the regular classroom as soon as possible, he said.