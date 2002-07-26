CORPORATE EARNINGS

Eastman Kodak Co. earned $284 million in the second quarter. The world's biggest photography company warned Thursday that a weak U.S. economy was likely to keep sales growth in the low single-digits in the second half of the year. Kodak earned 97 cents a share in the April-June period, up sharply from $36 million, or 12 cents a share, in the quarter a year ago. But sales sank 7 percent to $3.34 billion from $3.59 billion, dragged down by a 17 percent drop in revenues from consumer photography products in the United States.

Xerox Corp. reported second-quarter earnings of $93 million Thursday, the first net profit for the struggling copier and printer company in more than a year. The profit of 12 cents per share for the April-June period compared with a loss of $101 million, or 14 cents per share, for the same period last year. Second-quarter revenue was $3.95 billion, down 8 percent from $4.28 billion in the year ago period. Xerox attributed the revenue decline to the company's exit last year from the retail small office/home equipment business, competitive pressures, and reductions in its developing markets operations.

Bausch & Lomb, boosted by strong sales of newer-style contact lenses, reported that its earnings more than tripled in the second quarter. The company earned $21.8 million, or 40 cents a share, up from $6.8 million, or 13 cents a share, in last year's second quarter. Sales jumped 14 percent to $458.4 million from $401.7 million. The Rochester-base company said Thursday it will shut down plants in Miami, Spain and South Korea and eliminate about 450 jobs, or 3.75 percent of its work force.