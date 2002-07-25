A private memorial service for Seymour D. Cohen was held in Syracuse. He died July 12, 2002, in Syracuse Hospice after a brief illness. He was 71.

Born in Buffalo, he graduated from Fosdick-Masten Park High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

.Cohen retired as a territory manager for Combined Life Insurance Co. in Syracuse after 20 years.

He enjoyed fishing with his brothers and friends in Seneca Lake and loved old movies.

Survivors include two sisters, Anita of Amherst and Judith Lettman of Sunrise, Fla., and a brother, Sanford of Amherst.