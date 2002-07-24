GAZPACHO MAKES A COOL SUMMER SOUP

Here's a recipe for the ultimate summer soup:

LUIS DE SOTO'S GAZPACHO

2pounds tomatoes, cut in quarters

6slices bread

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup wine vinegar

1tablespoon salt

2medium green peppers, seeded and diced

1small onion

2cloves garlic, optional

Soak bread in water to cover for about 20 minutes. Remove and gently squeeze the slices dry.

Place half of all ingredients in food processor or blender container, including the soaked bread. Run until the mixture is smooth. Pour into a bowl and repeat with remaining ingredients. Sieve the soup into a serving bowl. Chill very well and serve with croutons, additional chopped tomatoes and diced peppers. Makes about 6 servings.

Recipe Search: If you've been looking for a favorite old-time Buffalo News recipe and are unable to find it, send a postcard to Kitchen Archives, Features Department, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. We'll do our best to print some of the most often requested recipes. Requests cannot be acknowledged individually.