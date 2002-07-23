FOSTER CARE EXPERT OFFERS HER ADVICE

When Brenda Krause Eheart grew up near Basom in Genesee County -- "outside a town of 100 people" -- drug- and alcohol-addicted parents were unheard of.

During the 1980s, while she was working as a sociology researcher and college professor in Illinois, drug and alcohol abuse ran rampant in that state, and children of addicts were turned loose into an overburdened foster care system at a rate of more than 1,000 per month.

The situation was not so different from the problems facing Erie County today, where domestic violence and child abuse also strain the system. On Monday, Eheart came to the Erie County Child Welfare Leadership Forum to outline her successful foster care reform program for local social workers and child welfare advocates.

Then and now, the challenges remain the same for those who look after children when their parents cannot. Large sibling groups were split between several homes, and older children and those with disabilities -- the hardest for whom to find adoptive families -- languished in the system for years.

Something had to be done, Eheart thought. But to really work, whatever it was would have to transcend the boundaries of state social service laws. So she dreamed.

She drew up a plan -- a vision of a whole community of foster and adoptive families living together alongside older adults who would serve as "grandparents" to the children in the group.

With the help of a lawyer, she wrangled $1 million out of the Illinois State Legislature to fund the project. Then she battled with the Pentagon to buy housing from a decommissioned Air Force base in the area.

She got the homes, and today a community called Hope Meadows flourishes in Rantoul, Ill.

"Once the kids get into the system, our job is to get them out," through adoption or return to their own homes, Eheart said at the conference at Canisius College. "They are not supposed to be in there for life."

Currently, an average stay for a child in the Erie County foster care system runs about two years, often with multiple moves between families. Family Court officials say they try to cut that time period to a year for children to return to their families, and two years for those waiting to be adopted.

Conference organizers said they hoped Monday's program would inspire the workers who help those children. The number of children in foster care in Erie County has dropped by 500 in the past two years, and adoptions jumped from 1,231 in 1999 to 1,649 in 2001.

It's good news, but there is work to be done. The largest hurdles remain in placing special-needs children and keeping large groups of siblings together, said Sharon S. Townsend, supervising judge of Erie County Family Court.

Still, she characterized the county as "ahead of the curve" on foster care reform.

The area already has made inroads by working closely with local rehabilitation services to get drug- and alcohol-addicted parents help to kick their addictions and get their children back.

Conference attendees also said Western New York could tap into Eheart's use of senior citizens as a stabilizing force in the lives of foster children. With a high elderly population and many baby boomers nearing retirement, Eheart said the region is rife with opportunities for senior citizen role models and mentors.

"It's often shown with these kids, having a significant connection to an adult really makes a big difference," Eheart said. "It doesn't necessarily matter who it is, but it has to be someone who really cares."

The situation has benefits for both the children and the senior citizens, who may be bored or lonely. At Hope Meadows, the "grandparents," who live in the community and nurture the children in exchange for lower rent, report strong bonds to the kids they see daily.

e-mail: hauer@buffnews.com