FEWER VETERANS AROUND FOR MEMORIAL

For a good number of years, bureaucracy has stalled the proposed WWII memorial in Washington, D.C. As time marches on, every day thousands of WWII veterans across the nation die of old age.

These are men and women who preserved our nation and our way of life from the greatest threat in their history.

What a shame that the vast majority of surviving veterans never got to see this memorial to their efforts and their fallen comrades. Equally shameful is that the dwindling number of remaining veterans may never see this memorial as well.

MICHAEL PANZICA

Williamsville