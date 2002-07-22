DISCUSSION TO FOCUS ON PROPOSED GROUP HOME

The Lewiston Village Board will hold a public information meeting on a proposed group home at 860 Oxbow Lanefor people with developmental disabilities at 6:30 p.m. next Monday in Village Hall, 145 N. Fourth St.

Mayor Richard F. Soluri said there is little the Village Board can do since group homes are regulated by state policy. Without the hearing, however, plans for the home would go forward automatically.

The home planned on Oxbow Lane would serve six developmentally disabled adults -- people with neurological disabilities such as mental retardation, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism or other types of neurological impairment or brain injury incurred before age 22 and therefore preventing full adult brain development.

Soluri said the informational session was planned to give neighbors a chance to express any concerns.

"We want to be fair to neighbors," Soluri said, adding that the Village Board also would address the question of saturation, which is broadly defined under state rules and can be a reason for denying a group home in a specific area.

"There is no criterion for saturation, but there is already a group home and apartment in the village, and in the town there are two more group homes," said Soluri, citing the Rivershore Residential Home in the village.

"If I live in the area (being proposed for a group home) I might have some concerns, but Rivershore has done well," Soluri said.

Deborah Sturm Rausch, director of public relations for the state Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, said group homes are based on need and the desire for certain individuals to be placed in a specific area or type of home. Very often the people are chosen to live in a home before the home is even established. However, Rausch could not say if this was the case for the Oxbow Lane site.

e-mail: nfischer@buffnews.com