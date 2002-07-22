A BREAK-THROUGH ALBUM

Right, then. No need to argue about it any more. Dave Matthews and band are now in the big leagues. They've made the best album of their career.

"Busted Stuff," of course, is the album that almost never was. These fine songs were originally recorded under the tutelage of former U2 producer Steve Lillywhite, way back before Matthews and band recorded and released the far less brilliant "Everyday" with the extremely easy to dislike Glenn Ballard, he of the overtly slick production ethic.

Fans who think it's cool to grab whatever they can get off the Internet without asking the people who created the stuff, or even paying for it, snatched up the unfinished and abandoned session work (how'd they get their hands on it?!?) and circulated it to the tune of thousands as "The Lillywhite Sessions."

Naturally, everyone who heard it - and who didn't, right? - realized this violated and, yes, busted stuff was far superior to the well-written, but poorly produced "Everyday," and made such fact known. Matthews and band finally re-recorded the tracks and added a couple new ones, too, just to rebuke the bootleggers, probably.

The result heralds with the angels' trumpets the arrival of Dave Matthews as one of the most significant and unique songwriters of his generation. Forget all this "jam band" nonsense, forget the fact that, if you're a guy, you can't help but be annoyed that your girlfriend or wife or whatever is infatuated with Matthews, receding hairline and all, forget the hype is what I'm saying, I guess. 'Cause underneath that garnish is some serious meat and potatoes, folks, and man, am I happy to report such.

Where in the past, often the band's mastery of the almighty groove - credit drummer Carter Beauford, one of the best rock drummers we have, and bassist Stefan Lessard, no slouch either, thanks very much - was often the sole thing it could hang its collective coat on, this time around, the machine is built from the inside out, the tree has deep roots, the engine is firing on all cylinders, etc., etc.

These are, let's say it loud, the best songs Matthews has ever written and they are a veritable glass onion, layered just right and easily peeled to find treasure after treasure. The lyrics are dark, deep, scary but redemptive, like an Edward Abbey novel in that they look frankly in the mirror, admit that life can be a drag and then you die, and somehow come out of it with the belief that this life is all we've got and man, isn't it beautiful, flaws and all?

The melodies are frank, real, earned, and fully functional. Check "Grey Street," one of Dave's best and one that boasts a chorus that simply soars into the ether and takes you with it. How come pain is sometimes so darned gorgeous?

Then there's "Captain," very sexy, Dave, bet you knew the girls would dig this one. Winning melody again, and man, Lessard and Beauford can lay it down, making the complex seem simple and natural in the process. God, these guys have gotten good.

"Grace Is Gone" hurts, which is a good thing. I mean, it should hurt. We all know what this is about, even if we don't realize it. Like, when you lose something or someone and it or they walk off with a bit of you as part of the bargain. In this case, all Dave has lost is grace, which for him must be akin to Austin Powers losing his mojo. Meaning your source of communion with the gods, the elusive stuff that lubes up the gears and makes it all work. Sweet, sweet vocal line, great lyrics, nice finger picking from St. Dave.

All of this acts a bit of a prelude to "Bartender," dare I say Dave and the boys' best work yet. Try this on for size and don't tell me your skin isn't crawling:

"If I go before I'm old/Oh brother of mine, please don't forget me/If I go . . . Bartender, please/fill my glass for me/with the wine you gave Jesus that set him free after three days in the ground . . . Oh, and if I die before my time/oh, sweet sister of mine, please don't regret me/If I die . . . Bartender, please/Fill my glass for me . . . "

OK, what the heck is going on here? Happy-go-lucky, crunchy granola, sandal-wearing, Ben & Jerry's eating, tie-dye-toting hippie rock this ain't, brother. We're talking Nick Cave here or some such writer who is capable of making death seem as ever-present as it is inevitable. Ouch. This one hurts too, and the band's absolutely muscular and unified work on the track makes it all the more bittersweet.

So, welcome, Dave, to the top of your class. We knew you had it in you. And apparently, you've been hanging with the right crowd. These guys have got your back.

MUSIC REVIEW

BUSTED STUFF

THE DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

(RCA)

* * * * (OUT OF FOUR)