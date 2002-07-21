Florence Morgan, a gardener and longtime Buffalo resident, died Wednesday (July 17, 2002) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a long illness. She would have been 71 today.

Born in Cheraw, S.C., the former Florence Ellerbe was raised in Buffalo, attending Fosdick-Masten Park High School. In October 1948, she married Clarence Morgan, who joined the Air Force shortly thereafter.

They were stationed in Long Island from 1954 to 1958 and later sent to Okinawa, where they were based from 1962 to 1965.

They were stationed in Long Island again from 1965 to 1968, before returning to Buffalo.

Family members said Mrs. Morgan was a skilled gardener, someone who "could make hair grow on an egg."

She was a New York Mets fan, and bowled and played bingo as often as twice a week.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her mother, Frances Johnson of Buffalo; a son, Michael of Palm Coast, Fla.; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.

Services will be held at noon Monday in Providence Memorial Chapel, 1275 Sycamore St. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.