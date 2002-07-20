BUFFALO STOCK INDEX DECLINES

Stocks of companies with operations in the Buffalo area fell this week, led by Northrop Grumman Corp., Bank of America Corp. and FleetBoston Financial Corp.

The Buffalo Bloomberg Stock Index dropped 12.33, or 7.2 percent, to 159.60. Fifty-one stocks in the index declined, eight rose and one was unchanged.

Northrop dropped $11.44, or 10 percent, to $99.57.

Shares of Bank of America fell $7.09 to $61.52.

FleetBoston fell $6.37 to $22.67. The bank had a second-quarter loss of $386 million as it wrote off $1.3 billion for debt in Argentina and to shut down Robertson Stephens, its unprofitable San Francisco investment bank. The Boston-based bank also had the outlook on its credit rating cut to negative from stable by Standard & Poor's.

Among shares that rose this week was Motorola Inc., which gained $1.10 to $14.86.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns The Buffalo News, rose $400 to $67,000 this week.