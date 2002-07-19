Tammy's Kitchen

700 Oliver St., North Tonawanda

3 1/2 pennies

"Singing its praises"

One Sunday, we drove past Tammy's Kitchen and there was a line out the door. People were waiting to get in. We had to see what this was about.

We found out. How many places in Buffalo serve Southern-style biscuits and gravy? And for $2.50? At Tammy's Kitchen, that's the price of a half order -- enough for us, anyhow.

That must have been the reason everyone was there. Could have been the double cheeseburger, which, if memory serves me, was a cheap $2.50. Or one of the lunch specials, which vary from day to day and range from $3.50 for chicken a la king to $4.25 for a ham dinner. This place won't break anyone's bank.

A summer morning at 9:30 a.m. finds the door of Tammy's flung open to the warm, rainy air. The place had an open, summery feel, with wide-open spaces, maybe 15 tables, some of which were booths with lovely worn wooden benches. The white plaster ceiling is molded in the style of an old-fashioned tin ceiling. Four guys sat at the counter. A golf game was on TV.

A sign in the window read "Ron's Paving," with a phone number. Other signs read: "Lunch Served After 11 a.m." and "Cottage Cheese 75 cents." It felt like Kentucky.

The gravy and biscuits completed the picture.

That gravy! It was white, creamy, loaded with bits of mildly spicy sausage and pooled gently over a pillowy biscuit (with a half order, you get two biscuit halves, and the whole shebang takes up a whole dinner plate). And though you'd think something like this would weigh heavily in the stomach, it didn't. This treat might not be light, but the miracle is, it tasted that way.

Another indulgence were Chocolate Chip Pancakes, for about the same price. You get two big pancakes -- flat, which I prefer over cakey -- loaded with chocolate chips. I didn't have to touch the syrup bottle -- a cute little plastic bear, like the ones honey comes in. And I certainly didn't need the tiny paper tub of margarine. These babies could stand on their own.

Two eggs, toast and coffee ran $2. The toast was thick Italian bread, and the pal who joined me ordered them sunny-side up and couldn't stop praising them. "They're just perfect," she said. "Not runny at all." A side of home fries, ordered separately for not much, proved crisp and satisfying. Interesting, too: The potatoes were cut up into thin slices, about a half-inch square.

Coffee was strong and good and -- now here's a treat -- served in huge, heavy, pretty mugs. No Styrofoam! Speaking of which, the spoon I ate with was the heaviest piece of silverware I'd ever lifted. Mismatched silverware is one of the delights of this place.

An ant crawled lazily on the wall as we paid our bill -- which, we should point out, was less than $10. No problem. In the grand pantheon of cheap eats, one ant isn't offensive. Plus, we like letting the outdoors in.

-- Mary Kunz

Tammy's Kitchen is open from 5 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Sunday.