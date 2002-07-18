BOULEVARD MALL ADDS STORES

Several new stores have opened in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, and more are coming.

Glamour Secrets, a 2,000-square-foot store featuring beauty supplies, opened near Sears. Hot Topic, a 1,660-square-foot store selling teen clothes and accessories, opened near Center Court. Limited Too, which sells children's clothes, will open a 3,851-square-foot store in July. TT New York, which sells unisex clothing, will open in August.

Two stores will open this fall. Hollister Co., a clothing store owned by Abercrombie & Fitch, and the area's first Ann Taylor Loft, which features more casual and inexpensive clothing than a traditional Ann Taylor store.

Two stores also recently completed renovations or expansions. Carlton Cards was remodeled into an American Greetings. American Eagle Outfitters renovated and expanded its existing store by adding 2,375 square feet.