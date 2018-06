POETRY CORNER

Popcorn

SEED AS SMOOTH AS A DESKTOP

BUT WHEN IT POPS IT IS THE

SHAPE OF A ROCK

POP POP POP

THERE THEY GO IN MY MOUTH MELT LIKE SNOW.

-- REGINALD MCIVER, 12,

CHEEKTOWAGA

Clouds

< I LIE ON A GRASSY FIELD

LOOKING UP AT ALL THE MIRRORS OF LIFE.

I SEE SHEEP JUMPING OVER FENCES.

I SEE BATTLES RAGING.

SWANS OF PURENESS SWIM OVER THE SKY.

IN THE DISTANCE I SEE THE FOUR HOR SEMEN RIDING.

I START TO HEAD INTO MY HOUSE

AS LITTLE DROPLETS OF ANGEL TEARS

HIT THE BLISTERING GROUND.

SOOTHING THE EARTH'S SCORCHED SURFACE.

THE CLOUDS SHIFT ABOVE

LETTING STREAKS OF POWER AND LIGHT DANCE ABOUT THE GROUND.

I SIT INSIDE LISTENING TO THE RAIN TAP THE WINDOW

ASKING ME TO COME OUT AND PLAY

THE CLOUDS BEGIN TO PART AND GO THEIR SEPARATE WAYS.

A SINGLE WHITE CLOUD SITS THERE

STARING DOWN AT ME.

I WATCH AS IT FORMS INTO A FLOWER WITH PETALS FALLING

IT SLOWLY DRIFTS AWAY WITH THE WIND MAKING IT SWAY.

THE SKY BEGINS TO CHANGE COLOR.

TURNING INTO THE COLORS OF AUTUMN

I SIT DOWN ON THE WET GROUND AND WONDER

WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKE TO BE UP IN THOSE CLOUDS

SOARING WITH THE EAGLES

SLEEPING ON THOSE PILLOWS OF LIGHT.

AS I SLOWLY DRIFT OFF INTO SLEEP.

A SINGLE CLOUD APPEARS ABOVE ME.

SHADING ME OF WHAT LITTLE LIGHT RE MAINS.

IT TAKES THE FORM OF A MAJESTIC BIRD

AND SOARS OFF INTO THE DIMINISH ING SUNSET.

-- BRENDAN J. GARVEY, 14,

EAST AURORA

Dad, you are the best

EVEN THOUGH MOM GAVE MY LIFE,

"DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

EVEN THOUGH MOM TAKES CARE OF ME WHEN I'M SICK

"DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

EVEN THOUGH MOM COOKS MY MEALS,

"DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

EVEN THOUGH MOM TAKES ME TO CHURCH,

"DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

EVEN THOUGH MOM TAKES ME TO ALL THE FOOTBALL GAMES, PRACTICES AND OTHER FUN STUFF,

"DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

EVEN THOUGH IT MAY SEEM LIKE MOM DOES EVERYTHING, IT'S STILL A LOT THAT YOU DO, "DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

YOU ARE THERE IN YOUR OWN SPECIAL WAY;

YOU HAVE OTHER THINGS THAT YOU DO

THAT ARE SPECIAL AND DEAR TO ME. THAT'SWHY "DAD, YOU ARE THE BEST."

THANK GOD FOR TWO PARENTS SO WHAT MOMS DON'T HAVE TIME TO DO,

DADS WILL HAVE SOMETHING TO DO AND WON'T FEEL LEFT OUT.

-- DAMON ERVING, 13, BUFFALO

NeXt readers ages 8 to 18 are invited to send their original poems to Poetry Corner, NeXt, Features Department, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240. Be sure to include your name, age and address. Poems should be typed and cannot be returned.