COMPETING INTERESTS VIE FOR DOWNTOWN FIREHOUSE

A former downtown firehouse has become the focus of an acquisitions tug of war, and Common Council members could vote on the building's fate next week.

A downtown typesetting company wants to buy the old firehouse at 707 Washington St. near Tupper Street to expand its printing operations.

But the Fire Department's hazardous materials unit wants to use the building for training and to store new anti-terrorism equipment, including decontamination trailers that will arrive later this year.

The Buffalo Fire Historical Society, meanwhile, might be interested in buying the building and moving its William Street fire museum into the downtown core.

The Council's Finance Committee debated the issue for about an hour Tuesday before sending the matter to the full Council without a recommendation.

Fire Commissioner Calvin G. Worthy, who earlier this month had expressed concerns about selling the firehouse, told lawmakers Tuesday he now supports plans to sell the building to Printing Prep. The city's Appraisal Review Board is recommending a $210,000 sale price.

"The Fire Department is not going to stand in the way of progress," Worthy said.

Company owner Hal Leader said his business at 12 E. Tupper is at a "crossroads" and needs to expand to remain viable. Leader recently purchased an eight-ton printing machine, but he said it can't be installed until he has more space.

Leader said the building, which had housed Ladder 1 before a consolidation in the mid-1990s, is underused and needs repairs. The city's Civil Service unit is using part of the structure for physical agility training. Some equipment is also being stored in the building.

"If the city needed this for a fire hall, I wouldn't be here today," Leader told lawmakers.

But Capt. Thomas M. Fitzpatrick, who heads the Fire Department's hazardous materials operations, wants the city to turn the building into a training and storage facility for his unit. He said the city will soon receive state-of-the-art equipment funded by federal grants, including decontamination trailers and equipment to deal with weapons of mass destruction.

"We're talking about life-and-death stuff," Fitzpatrick said. "We need part of that building right now."

Some training is being done at the Erie County Fire Training Academy, Fitzpatrick said. But he said his division needs a city site for storage, indoor year-round training and classrooms.

"Yes, we could use such a facility," said Worthy, the commissioner. "We'll be looking at sites and hope to designate one that suits our needs."

The Buffalo Fire Historical Society, which operates a fire museum on William Street in the Lovejoy District, has been interested in acquiring the firehouse since 1998. But officials said they learned of the pending sale only a week ago, and they want the Council to give their group time to discuss a possible purchase.

They said relocating the fire museum to the central business district would boost tourism.

