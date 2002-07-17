CLEANUP PROMISED FOR HICKORY WOODS

City officials say a tentative federal court agreement will result in a $16.5 million cleanup of the contaminated former LTV Steel property that borders the Hickory Woods neighborhood in South Buffalo.

Within five years, according to Mayor Anthony M. Masiello, the 220-acre site off South Park Avenue will be ready for use as commercial property and no longer pose a danger to nearby residents.

"It's the tenacity of our efforts that led to the resolution of this 20-year old problem," said Masiello, beaming after city attorneys convinced the two companies that formerly occupied the site to finance the cleanup. "This is a comprehensive plan for the cleanup and remediation of the site and future neighborhood development."

But families in Hickory Woods aren't so sure.

As word of the agreement began to reach the Hickory Woods neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, residents such as Donna Gostomski, a mother of four on O'Connor Avenue, were wondering whether the cleanup might cause more problems.

"They're doing the cleanup in the wrong place," said Gostomski, standing in her driveway about 50 yards from the former steel plant property. "They should be doing it over here, where people live. What's going to happen to my kids when they start digging over there and all that contaminated dust gets kicked into our neighborhood?"

Her neighbor Susan Parks said: "You can't dig in your garden. I have to plant all my tomatoes and flowers in plastic pots, because all the soil is contaminated. They need to cap off that whole area with clay."

People in the neighborhood are suspicious of any government announcement because they think that they have been misled for years, said Rick Ammerman, president of Hickory Woods Residents for a Clean Environment.

Some of them are also concerned that a $1 million fund that is being set up to assist people who lost equity in their homes will not be enough to help all those who want to move out of Hickory Woods.

More than 60 families are said to be affected.

"So many people want to relocate that I don't think a million dollars will be anywhere near enough," said Chuck Antolina, vice president of the Hickory Woods residents group.

"This agreement sounds like a good step in the right direction. I'm glad to see the city is pushing to make improvements," Ammerman said. "But people are afraid about what will happen when they start digging. There are people in this neighborhood who will sit on the street in front of bulldozers to stop them from going in there."

What residents really want, Ammerman said, is an opportunity to receive fair compensation for their property and relocation to homes in other neighborhoods.

"I feel like I'm trapped here," said Debra Nasca of O'Connor Avenue. "You can't sell your house, but if you stay, you may get sick."

As Nasca talked, she pointed to three nearby houses and said that at least one person in each of them has cancer. She said people in the neighborhood have had pet dogs, cats and birds that recently have died of cancer.

"I've got six kids. I don't know how safe it would be for us to stay here," said Michael S. Turpin, whose Germania Street home is across the street from a playground that was closed last year because of arsenic contamination.

"I'm glad the city is going to remediate the LTV property, but I think they need to take care of all the families first."

The agreement among the City of Buffalo, the bankrupt LTV firm and Hanna Furnace was presented in court Tuesday to U.S. District Judge John T. Elfvin. Assistant Corporation Counsel Richard E. Stanton said the agreement is contingent on approvals from bankruptcy courts and from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The deal calls for the former LTV property to be redeveloped by a new company called Steelfields, whose owners hope to develop the first 90 acres as an office park next year. "We're going to end up with 220 acres of clean land, where we can grow jobs and taxes," Masiello said.

Under the agreement, the new owners of the property would set up a $1 million fund to compensate Hickory Woods residents who lose equity in their homes because of the contamination.

Masiello said last year that he supports a government buyout of residents who want to leave. Tuesday, the mayor said he will do everything he can to obtain enough city and state funding to relocate all those families who wish to move. "We'll ask our state delegation if they can help us. I think we've made a great start with this agreement in federal court," Masiello said.

The three principal owners of the new Steelfields company were identified by city officials as Paul Werthman, an environmental engineer; Gary Smith, chief operating officer of Modern Disposal in Lewiston; and Richard Palumbo, an environmental attorney from Rochester.

Common Council Member Mary M. Martino of the South District, which includes Hickory Woods, said she has spoken with people who want to leave the neighborhood, and also to those who want to stay.

Martino said the city would work closely with residents to make sure that the environmental cleanup would be done in a way that would minimize the danger to people living nearby.

"There will be a system in place to protect residents," she said. "There are a number of things you can do, including getting air conditioning for the nearby homes, replacing carpeting in the homes and power washing of homes."

