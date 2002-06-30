A PORTLAND PUB WITH BITE

Even the beer names at the Lucky Labrador Brewing Co. reflect the Portland, Ore., pub's dog-friendly philosophy: Black Lab Stout, Dog Day India Pale Ale and Top Dog Extra Special Pale Ale.

As promised by the pub's name, canine visitors are always welcome amid the picnic tables in the outdoor seating area.

The Lucky Lab, 915 S.E. Hawthorne, opened in October 1994 in an historic warehouse in Portland's tie-dye-tinged Hawthorne District. In celebration of its anniversary, the microbrewery stages "Dogtoberfest" every October.

The highlight of the event is the annual dog wash, held in the pub's parking lot. Proceeds benefit a local animal hospital.

While every freshly scrubbed dog is treated to dog biscuits, human attendees can sample the special Dogtoberfest Ale and listen to live music. Contact: (503) 236-3555; www.luckylab.com.

A scenic byway

In time for summer's motoring brigades, New York's 234- mile passage along the Hudson River north of Albany to Lake Champlain was added this month to the list of scenic roads known as America's Byways.

Called the "Lakes to Locks Passage: The Great Northeast Journey," the route takes motorists past views of the Adirondacks, the working farms of Essex Hamlet, the Ft. Ticonderoga Revolutionary battlefield and the Lake Champlain and Lake George waterways that carried early explorers, fur traders and colonial armies. "New York State Route 22 is a fine example of the roadway that makes driving the byway a wonderful experience," notes the Federal Department of Transportation in designating the route amo ng 36 newly named byways. The designation makes the passage eligible for a share of the $25 million in federal funds awarded annually.

Depending on the season, travelers along the corridor can boat, fish, picnic or ice skate on Lake Champlain, listen to the Fort Ticonderoga Fife & Drum Corps, witness a war re-enactment at Plattsburgh.

The National Scenic Byways Program was created in 1991 to protect historic roads. Visit the routes on www.byways.org.

As close as you can get

Since most of us can't tour the inside of the White House now, Washington Walks has joined with Children's Concierge to devise "The White House Un-tour." The hour-long trek is a look at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. from the outside, aimed at ages 4 to 104. Be prepared: Role-play by tour participants is one of the Un-tour's highlights. The tour leader also makes ample use of props, photos and drawings to enhance the experience. The tour, which costs $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12, runs Tuesday through Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Contact: (202) 484-1565; www.washingtonwalks.com.

A spot with your tea

Stash Tea Co. has joined with more than 1,000 bed-and-breakfast inns to provide a free night stay at participating inns with the purchase of one night. To participate, consumers must buy three boxes of Stash Tea and send the proofs of purchase, $3.95 and a completed form to receive the 58-page Stash guide and the free-night certificate, good through March 31, 2003. Look for specially marked boxes of the tea or visit www.stashtea.com/bboffer.htm.

The big cheese

The California Milk Advisory Board offers a free travel guide: "Real California Cheese Country." The brochure identifies 22 California cheesemakers open to the public for tours and tastings, or who sell direct to the public at the cheese factory.

To receive a copy, send a self-addressed, stamped (34 cents postage) No. 10 envelope to Real California Cheese Country Brochure, California Milk Advisory Board, 3800 Cornucopia Way, Suite D, Modesto, CA 95358. Request brochure 21108. A version also is available at www.realcaliforniacheese.com.

Strolling and pitching

Carnival Cruise Lines now offers stroller rentals aboard the new Carnival Pride. The new service offers single and double strollers for use both on board ship and during port calls. Cost: $6 per day, $25 per week. Contact: (800) 227-6482 or visit www.carnival.com.