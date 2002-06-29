FREE METERS FOR DISABLED END AUG. 1

Motorists with disabilities will be able to park free at meters in Buffalo for an additional month, Mayor Anthony M. Masiello announced Friday.

In a push to curb abuse and improve parking accessibility, the city is ending a 25-year policy that has allowed free metered parking for vehicles displaying handicapped hang tags. Officials estimate that at least 20 percent of vehicles that park for free are driven by able-bodied people.

The free parking policy was scheduled to end Monday, but officials announced that enforcement will not begin until Aug. 1. The city is in the final stages of purchasing in-vehicle parking meters -- computerized hang tags that are attached to rearview mirrors and perform the same role as on-street meters. Motorists would buy cards with pre-paid time on them, then activate their in-car meters when they pull up to a spot. Officials stressed that motorists will not be required to have the devices to park at meters; it's being offered as a new payment option.

The high-tech twist is being pursued to give disabled people a less cumbersome way to pay for parking, officials said. The city's free parking policy was originally implemented because of concerns that some handicapped individuals can't feed coins into meters. Under the new system, motorists will be able to pay for up to eight hours of parking in handicapped zones.

Parking Enforcement Director Leonard G. Sciolino said details are still being worked out, including how much the city will require users of in-car meters to pay as a deposit. A consultant is expected to issue a report next week that will provide cost information.

Sciolino said the city will buy software and then operate the high-tech payment option on its own. The first phase is being billed as a trial period and will involve at least 500 motorists who have handicapped parking permits. But Sciolino expects the in-car meter option to be offered to the general public by early fall. .

"Attorneys, salesmen and other business people don't want to be carrying all kinds of coins to feed meters," he said. "We think a lot of people are going to want these devices. But we want to test it first and make sure we work out all the kinks."

One worry is that enforcement crews will have a tough time reading the in-car meters when windshields are covered with snow. Sciolino said officials are looking into special holders that will allow the meters to be displayed in side windows.

e-mail: bmeyer@buffnews.com