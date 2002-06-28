WOMAN ACCUSED OF FORCING TWO CHILDREN INTO CAR TRUNK

JAMESTOWN -- A city woman is in the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail for allegedly forcing two children into the trunk of her car, and driving through the downtown.

Jamestown police said they were called to a South Main Street location early Wednesday afternoon, where someone said they saw Cora E. Johnson, 31, of Prendergast Avenue, putting the children into the truck.

Officers said they got a description of the vehicle and stopped it minutes later on South Main and Axtel Street. They removed the children, ages 5 and 11, from the trunk.

Johnson has been charged with two counts each of second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and having no child restraint.

Teenager accused of setting

fire inside apartment

JAMESTOWN -- A city teenager is accused of setting fire inside the apartment house he lived in following a domestic dispute Monday afternoon.

Jamestown police said Thursday that they arrested Jason R. McChesney, 19, of 49 West 11th St., on a charge of second-degree arson. McChesney is alleged to have lit a fire inside a bedroom in an apartment he shared with an unidentified 26 year-old woman.

According to officers, he started the fire after the woman left, and then he fled the scene. They said the occupants of the other two apartments were alerted to the fire, and called police. Neighbors helped get residents out of the house.

No one was hurt. The apartment where the fire was started sustained severe smoke, water and heat damage. McChesney is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.

Man playing drums accused

of hitting deputy

FRANKLINVILLE -- A Green Street man who was playing drums is charged with assaulting a Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputy who went to the house to investigate a noise complaint, authorities said.

Theodore L. King, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third-degree assault shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies said King hit the deputy while being placed in handcuffs.

He was arraigned in Franklinville Village Court. King was sent to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

DWI charge is the second

against Clarence man

A Clarence man, whose driver's license was revoked in 1996 in Niagara Falls for driving while intoxicated, was arrested early Thursday and charged with a felony count of drunken driving, Erie County sheriff's deputies reported.

Richard M. Porembski, 36, was stopped for speeding on Route 5 at about 1:30 a.m. by Deputy Daryl Demari. He also faces a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation.

U.S. says Cambria has

conflict of interest in case

The U.S. Justice Department is trying to prevent Buffalo attorney Paul J. Cambria Jr. from representing one of the defendants in the Laborers Local 91 racketeering case.

A federal prosecutor asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio on Thursday to bar Cambria from representing former Local 91 business manager Michael "Butch" Quarcini, one of 14 former union officials indicted last month by a grand jury.

Cambria's representation of Quarcini may result in conflicts of interest, because Cambria's Buffalo law firm has represented Local 91 and a number of potential government witnesses, said the prosecutor, William J. Hochul Jr.

At least one witness who plans to testify against Quarcini considers himself to have an attorney-client relationship with Cambria's law firm, Hochul said.

Cambria and Carol E. Heckman, an attorney representing the law firm, argued during a hearing Thursday that there will be no conflicts of interest. They told Foschio it would be unfair to Quarcini to cut off his access to the attorney who has represented him for 25 years.

"They're afraid of us -- plain and simple," Cambria said outside the courtroom.

Police probe fatal shooting

in front of Kensington High

A man was shot to death early Thursday in front of Kensington High School.

He was identified as William Johnson, 23, of East Delavan Avenue.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 3:25 a.m. found the victim on the sidewalk along Suffolk Street at Ruspin Avenue.

He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center but died a short time later, according to Detective Sgt. James Lonergan of the Major Crimes Unit.