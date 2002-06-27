DEEDLE DUMB

MOVIE Review

Mr. Deeds ** 1/2 (Out of four)

Adam Sandler is a small-town innocent who inherits a fortune in this loose remake of the Frank Capra classic.

Also starring Winona Ryder, above, Steve Buscemi and John Turturro.

Give Adam Sandler some credit.

His baseball hat-wearing audience won't realize it, but Sandler is tackling a big project - and making a statement - with his new comedy "Mr. Deeds," a loose remake of the much-loved 1936 classic "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town."

The original was made by legendary director Frank Capra, whose sweet-natured and often patriotic films spawned the term "Capraesque" for their portrayal of the little guy courageously going up against seemingly insurmountable odds. It starred silver-screen idol Gary Cooper, a man who a exuded natural charisma, maturity and screen presence that was worlds beyond the goofy Happy Gilmore.

So what was Sandler thinking, not only in remaking an Oscar-winning classic (also one of the American Film Institute's Top 100 Comedies) but in bringing together that fine visionary team behind "Little Nicky" and "The Waterboy" to do it?

More than it appears.

First, it should be mentioned that one of Sandler's upcoming releases is "Punch-Drunk Love," a film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson of "Magnolia" fame. If that's not screaming "I want to be a serious actor," I'm not sure what does.

Second, we could all use a healthy dose of something Capraesque these days. Jim Carrey knew it and broke from typecasting to star in the nostalgic Capraesque drama, "The Majestic." The lukewarm reception that film received may have been due to the fact that Carrey took on a role so far removed from the wildly erratic screen persona his fans love, or maybe "The Majestic" was just too sentimental for today's audiences.

Sandler gets around all of this. Here's how.

He keeps in just enough of his off-color humor that those guys in the baseball hats get off on (one recurring plot point has Deeds challenging people to beat on his foot that was blackened, and deadened, by frostbite). Then, he balances it by bringing out more of that understated charm and innate sweetness he showed in "The Wedding Singer" for the ladies.

And that means "Mr. Deeds" isn't half bad.

The rags-to-riches story focuses on Longfellow Deeds, a sweet guy who has Boy Scout qualities. He's charitable, nice beyond belief, and he'll knock your socks off if you swear in front of women. He is a modern day knight in shining armor and nearly too good to be true.

He makes an honest living running Deed's Pizzeria in Mandrake Falls, N.H., where every Monday he entertains folks by reading the new card he's written in hopes of getting it made by Hallmark.

Deeds is happy with his quiet, small-town life. He has friends. He has his pizzeria. What else could he need? How about the $40 billion left to him by an uncle he never knew he had, along with a football team, a basketball team and a chain of media outlets? (How's this for inflation: in the original film, it was only $20 million.)

He's whisked away to the big city on a whirlwind trip with luxuries he never imagined. But everyone is out for a piece of Deeds, especially two businessmen (Peter Gallagher and Erick Avari) trying to swindle him, and the lovely, but headline-hungry tabloid TV journalist (Winona Ryder), who is sure to break his heart.

How Deeds keeps his good soul when he learns how cruel others can be is the Capraesque lesson that never goes out of style.

Along for the ride are two of the most fun character actors around these days: John Turturro as a personal butler with a foot fetish and Steve Buscemi as Crazy Eyes. (I'm not sure how he gets his eyes pointing in two different directions, but when he's on screen, you won't be watching anything else.)

A Miracle Bra-wearing Ryder is surprisingly one of the film's weak links. She has always carried a timeless quality that should have made this perfect casting, but she doesn't find her footing. She's a fast-talking reporter modeled after the sophisticated heroines of the 1930s and '40s including Barbara Stanwyck, Jean Arthur and Rosalind Russell, but she never gathers much speed. At times, she appears a bumbling idiot who hasn't thought anything through, instead of a suave reporter we're told she is. Love is indeed blind if Deeds can't see through her transparent facade.

Sandler fits in nicely in the "aw-shucks nice guy" role. As the small-town man who falls victim to the trappings of big-city greed, he displays an endearing vulnerability and boy-next-door sensibility.

What he misses out on, however, is what actors from another generation, including Cooper and Jimmy Stewart, knew: that naivete and idiocy are not synonyms. You can be appealingly innocent and unsophisticated without coming off like a simple-minded doofus.

When Sandler understands that, he may very well become one of the more popular romantic leads on screen.

