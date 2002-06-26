PLAN MAPS RENEWAL EFFORTS FOR SENECA STREET

Plans are afoot to rejuvenate Seneca Street, one of South Buffalo's main thoroughfares, and the neighborhood that surrounds it.

The first step, banners on street lamps, was one of several recommendations in the final version of the Seneca Neighborhood Plan that was unveiled to about 50 people Tuesday evening in Harvest House after nine months of public meetings and deliberations.

The recommendations that would make a visual impact include the banners, sprucing up stores and homes and gateway installations -- a monument and mural at the bridge over the Buffalo River and a pair of matching signs at the city line -- designating the neighborhood's boundaries.

Others would inspire deeper, structural changes. They include:

Encouraging businesses to set up in the central part of the Seneca commercial zone, between Stevenson and Theresa streets. Along with a new parking area, a cafe is recommended at Seneca and Cazenovia streets to serve as a community gathering point.

Developing a greenway beginning at Seneca Bluffs and running along the Buffalo River and Cazenovia Creek, then crossing the neighborhood from Cazenovia Park to Seneca Indian Park on Buffum Street. North Legion Drive would become a parkway.

Strengthening public safety and youth services in the area, including the establishment of a community policing office and a youth center on Seneca Street.

Planner Bryan Cacciotti of HomeFront, who set the planning process in motion last September as an outgrowth of his graduate thesis at the University at Buffalo, noted that 95 percent of the homes in the Seneca neighborhood are in good condition. Homes in poorer shape could be improved through one of the plan's recommendations -- concentrated code enforcement.

Planner Denise Herkey said that vacant storefronts in the commercial corridor had increased to 51 from 23 since 1992 but that almost all the buildings are structurally sound.

She also noted that improvements are recommended for Seneca Indian Park and Seminole Park at Seneca Street and Mineral Springs Road.

Some of the plans will take three or five years to complete, she said. Others, like code enforcement and youth services, will be ongoing.

Neighborhood Housing Services of South Buffalo will oversee housing and urban design. The newly organized Greater South Buffalo Chamber of Commerce will supervise commercial development activities.

The Rev. Bill Banks, of Grace Lutheran Church, will coordinate youth development and public services, while Friends of the Buffalo/Niagara River will oversee the greenway.

