PARENTS NEED TO SHOW MORE INTEREST IN KIDS

A recent writer was almost correct in his assessment of students in Buffalo. He was absolutely right when he said that the teachers and administrators are trying their best, though with very limited resources. Just about everything is being tried in the Buffalo schools to excite the students' interest.

Unfortunately, as a volunteer in both the suburban and city schools for more than 10 years, I predict that a new generation of government-dependent, poverty-stricken underachievers will be thrust into society by the city schools. But it isn't the school system that's failing them. It is the parents. Too few are involved, too few seem to care.

If I were to describe the students in the suburbs, I would use words like focused, ambitious, involved and interested. These are our future professionals and business owners/managers. Far too many city students are unfocused, unmotivated, disinterested and pushed ahead beyond their abilities.

How can we help? We should extend the school day, increase tutoring, schedule in-school, supervised homework, hold the underachievers back, punish parents in some way for their lack of involvement and create a volunteer corp of adult classroom assistants, particularly in grades one through eight. If the parents won't or can't help, then parent substitutes must.

PHIL WIGGLE

Amherst