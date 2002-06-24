LAWSUITS FILED OVER FATAL CRASH TOTAL $21 MILLION

Lawsuits seeking $21 million have been filed in the aftermath of a crash involving off-duty Buffalo Police Detective Sgt. Danny Owens that claimed two lives, state court officials said Friday.

With at least one more suit being prepared, attorneys David H. Elibol and Howard B. Cohen Friday began a $10 million wrongful death suit on behalf of relatives of Anthony McCrayer, who died in the Feb. 21, 2001 crash only hours after he got out of jail.

The State Supreme Court action joins an $11 million wrongful death suit filed several weeks ago by attorneys Eugene C. Tenney and Jay N. Rosenthal for relatives of the late James Elias of Richmond, Va.

McCrayer and Ellis were passengers in a rental car driven by Michael J. Thomas, 25, of Phillis Avenue, who is a defendant in the suits.

Meanwhile, attorney Roland M. Cercone said he is preparing a suit on behalf of Thomas. However, he declined to comment on the defendants in the Thomas suit.

However, in both other wrongful death suits the defendants include the drivers, Thomas and Owens, and Randa Dickerson of Newport News, Va., who owned the Geo Elias had driven to Buffalo.

SNORAC Inc., doing business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car of Rochester, is also a defendant. Owens, who was off-duty at the time, was driving a sport utility vehicle he had rented from SNORAC when Thomas, driving the Geo, drove at high speeds through the intersection of Bailey Avenue at East Ferry Street and slammed into the SUV as Owens was turning onto East Ferry at about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 21, 2001.

The three men in the Geo were celebrating the release from jail of both McCrayer and his brother, Michael, after almost a month in custody on armed robbery charges. Thomas, 25, spent about 10 days in jail after being convicted for speeding and noncriminal driving while impaired charges.

On May 7, State Supreme Court Justice Penny M. Wolfgang fined Owens $530 but granted him a conditional discharge following his March 5 conviction for the noncriminal driving while impaired charge.

Adrian R. Weissfeld, the veteran criminal attorney who represented Owens before Wolfgang, confirmed that Owens' own insurance carriers recently made payments to the estates of both accident victims but declined to reveal the amounts.

e-mail: mgryta@buffnews.com